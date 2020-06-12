National

Alleged bikie extortion over club backflip

By AAP Newswire

A Rebels bikie jacket emblem (file image) - AAP

A Rebels bikie allegedly helped extort $20,000 out of a Melbourne motorbike shop owner after he backed out of joining the outlaw motorcycle gang.

Clayton Foelmi, 28, wants to be bailed on a string of charges including unlawful imprisonment, robbery and stealing at Preston on April 7.

The alleged victim associated closely with the Melbourne Rebels bikies and said he would join the club before backing out, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Foelmi is accused of storming and ransacking the shop with several of his bikie associates, demanding $20,000 for what they said was the man's attempt to infiltrate the Rebels.

Foelmi is charged with robbing the alleged victim of items including motorbikes, motorbike parts, an ornamental prop replica baseball bat from the movie Suicide Squad, a TV and other electronics, and jewellery including a solid gold bracelet and chain.

The group allegedly refused to return the goods after the man paid up, prompting him to turn to police.

Prosecutors want Foelmi - who appeared in the dock with face and neck tattoos - to remain locked up because they fear he will interfere with witnesses in the case.

The court was told his partner's phone was used to call the alleged victim.

Foelmi's lawyer disputed his alleged involvement in the incident, cited likely delays in his case caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he had family support and wanted to be able to work.

Magistrate John Hardy dubbed the man "a wannabe, if not a gangster" and will hand down his decision on June 23.

