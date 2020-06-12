National

PM fires back at China’s racism claims

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

Scott Morrison has fired back at China's calls for Australia to "do some soul-searching" and face up to racism against Chinese students.

Chinese authorities have told students to reconsider travelling to Australia, warning of a rise in racist attacks.

"When it comes to our record of multiculturalism, of freedom of religion, of liberty, treating everybody equally, I'm happy to stack Australia's record up all around the world," the prime minister said in Canberra on Friday.

Beijing has also targeted Australian barley farmers and beef producers after Mr Morrison led international calls for an independent coronavirus inquiry.

He has described China's multi-pronged trade attacks as coercion.

With diplomatic relations in the doldrums, Mr Morrison was asked whether Australia's "comprehensive strategic partnership" with China was working.

"Well, Australia has done nothing to injure it," he told reporters.

"I stress that Australia has done nothing to injure that partnership, nothing at all."

