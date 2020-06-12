National

Drug dealing real estate agent avoids jail

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's County Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne real estate agent who used coded ads on Craigslist to deal drugs has avoided jail.

Kristiana Karakostas, 27, admitted drug trafficking and dealing with proceeds of crime in 2017.

The real estate agent used coded ads on the Craigslist site to advertise "party needs", when really it was to deal cocaine.

"Tickets sorted? Grab some White VIP for $350," one of the ads posted on the website in February 2017 reads.

An undercover police officer responded to the ad and met with Karakostas at a service station car park at Mount Waverley and bought one gram of cocaine for $350.

The drugs were analysed and found to weigh 0.9 grams.

After a second ad went online in March police swooped on Karakostas days later at her job in the Woodwards office at Mount Waverley.

They found more than six grams of cocaine in her make-up bag, drug paraphernalia and more than $3000 in cash.

When police raided Karakostas' house they found a foil-lined ziplock bag containing ethylpentylone, 21.5g of cocaine, electronic scales and a Crown Casino postcard with writing about cocaine purity.

The charges were a "real wake-up call" for Karakostas who had no prior criminal history before her arrest, County Court Judge Irene Lawson said.

"The arrest has been a real catalyst for significant change in your life," Judge Lawson said.

The offending happened while the then-real estate agent was "severely" addicted to cocaine and she used it as a form of escapism, the judge said.

"You have taken every opportunity to atone for your offending," she said.

In an unusual move Judge Lawson delivered the sentence on Friday behind closed doors and directed reporters not to enter.

Karakostas was given a three-year community corrections order and must do 150 hours of community service.

Latest articles

News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino
News

Margaret Stothart - a pioneer of St Georges Road Primary School

At 70 years of age Margaret Stothart has spent more than half her life at her primary school.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire