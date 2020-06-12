National

Drunk driver jailed after hitting WA cop

By AAP Newswire

A drunk driver who struck a policewoman and AFLW draftee with a stolen car during a high-speed chase in Perth has been jailed for more than five years, but the police union says the sentence is "soft".

Dwade Joseph Winmar, 21, hit Acting Sergeant Ann McMahon with a four-wheel drive as she tried to deploy a tyre deflation device, called a stinger, in December 2019.

The car smashed into Acting Sgt McMahon at 55 km/h, catapulting her into the air, the Western Australian District Court heard on Thursday.

She landed about 25 metres away in bushes and suffered a broken leg, spinal and knee injuries, cuts and bruises.

Judge Wendy Gillan said Acting Sgt McMahon was lucky to be alive and had initially feared she might never walk again.

She said the officer was unlikely to return to active police duty until next year, and after being drafted to the AFLW competition in 2019, her football career was now also in doubt.

"It may well be that her dream of playing AFLW will not now be able to be achieved because of the injuries that she suffered to both of her knees," Judge Gillan said.

The lengthy police chase spanned several suburbs, with Winmar reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h, the court heard.

He drove on footpaths and the wrong side of the road, running red lights and ploughing through a boom gate at Perth Airport.

His reckless driving forced many drivers to take evasive action to avoid a crash and the court heard Winmar had never held a driver's licence.

Winmar pleaded guilty to a string of charges including aggravated stealing of a vehicle, aggravated reckless driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to prevent arrest.

Judge Gillan accepted Winmar was remorseful.

"Unless you get your alcohol use under control, then you are at real risk of continuing to offend once you come out of prison," she warned.

Winmar was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving three years and nine months behind bars.

Upon his release, Winmar will be banned from driving for three years.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said the sentence was a "slap in the face".

"Our member could easily have been killed during this incident and her life has been irreversibly altered as a result of the injuries she sustained," he said.

"We will be vigorously lobbying the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal this soft penalty."

