Tasmania free of coronavirus cases

Tasmania free of coronavirus casesBy AAP Newswire
Tasmania is free of active coronavirus cases, with the state government announcing some restrictions will be eased ahead of schedule next week.
From midday on Wednesday, 80 people will be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings.
"We have no active cases in Tasmania ... it's an important milestone," Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Friday.
The island state has not recorded a new COVID-19 case in 27 days, with 213 of 226 cases having now recovered. Thirteen people have died from the virus.
The 80 person cap on gatherings applies to gyms, pubs, hospitality venues, plus weddings and funerals, Mr Gutwein said.
Up to 20 people will be allowed to visit homes.