National

Hoddle Street killer making UN complaint

By AAP Newswire

Hoddle Street mass killer Julian Knight (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne mass killer Julian Knight has flagged a complaint to the United Nations as his latest bid to access graphic crime scene and autopsy photos in his cell was rejected.

The Hoddle Street mass murderer wants access to the distressing images as part of a proposed appeal against his conviction and sentence for killing of seven people and injuring 27 others during a shooting spree at Clifton Hill in 1987.

His latest application to the Supreme Court was backed by a solicitor helping him with a separate complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

Knight would have been eligible for parole six years ago, but Victoria introduced retrospective laws to keep him behind bars indefinitely. He lost a High Court bid to have the laws overturned.

Melbourne solicitor Isabelle Skaburskis said she was representing Knight in the UN complaint, which requires considerable research, drafting and reviewing of material dating back to his original conviction.

"It is important that Mr Knight is able to assist me in this submission. He would be greatly facilitated in doing so if he is able to retain access to an in-cell computer," she wrote to the court.

Knight is a vexatious litigant, meaning he so frequently tries to bring "meritless" legal claims he now needs the approval of Victoria's Supreme Court to begin legal action.

Five cases have been thrown out this month, including attempts to regain his computer rights. A separate case on his computer access was thrown out last year.

Knight was given access to a laptop in his cell for five weeks in December 2017, but from January 2018 until November last year he had supervised access to the laptop in the Port Phillip Prison library twice a week.

He lost access in November after Corrections Victoria Deputy Commissioner Rod Wise asked for a review.

"I am told (you) repeatedly attempted to obtain copies of your crime scene photographs despite clear instructions not to do so without prior arrangements," Mr Wise wrote to Knight in December.

"This caused some significant distress to the Education Coordinator who innocently opened the file to arrange printing, only to be confronted with the graphic photos without warning."

Knight has electronic copies of more than 350 crime scene and autopsy photos of victims.

Knight is seeking permissions from the Supreme Court to appeal his 1988 conviction and sentence, based on forensic and photographic evidence.

In March, Knight was given access to a disk with data files relating to his case. A separate disk containing the images was given to the prison's deputy general manager for Knight to access on request.

In throwing out the latest cases, Justice Anthony Cavanough said Knight himself had admitted he had copies of all the computer files, except that he needed to ask permission to view some of them.

"That appears to be nothing but a minor quibble on Mr Knight's part, unworthy of absorbing any more of the resources of this court," he said.

Since 2004, Knight has tried to bring more than 30 legal cases. He has been granted permission six times and been successful three times.

Latest articles

Sport

Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson. The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night’s final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

“It’s a long time coming, and I’ve dreamed about this day for a while. It’s finally good to get the reward for the hard work.“

Tyler Maher
Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire