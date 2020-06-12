NSW man charged with child abuse material

A Sydney man accused of transmitting the most serious category of child abuse material online has been refused bail.

Robert Alan Hill is facing a maximum of 15 years in jail if convicted.

Police raided his Lakemba property on Thursday and seized devices allegedly containing material that involved the torture and sexual abuse of children.

The 68-year-old was charged with possessing child abuse material accessed via a carriage service.

Australian Federal Police commander Jamie Strauss says the investigation shows there's continued demand for child abuse material in the community.

"In homes across Sydney, we unfortunately have people who are seeking to view the most depraved acts of abuse committed against children," Mr Strauss said in a statement on Friday.

"We will not stop in our pursuit to bring this type of offending from the anonymity of the online world and before the courts."

Hill appeared before magistrate Tim Keady via video link at Parramatta Local Court on Friday. He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He will next face court on August 21.