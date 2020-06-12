National

Possible July return for foreign students

By AAP Newswire

International students may be able to travel to Australia as early as next month.

Authorities are working on a plan which would allow students to travel to Australia on a pre-approved plan with particular institutions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the appropriate quarantine entry requirements and biosecurity measures would have to be in place.

"I would hope to be in a position to do pilots next month," he told reporters on Friday.

The plan is contingent on state borders, with Mr Morrison telling premiers their own borders must be open before international students can arrive.

"If you want to open up borders for international students, then you have to open up borders for Australians," he said.

Mr Morrison said he's not concerned that Chinese students will be deterred from coming to Australia, after Beijing warned about racist attacks.

However, he said there is still work to do before any international students can arrive.

"I'm not suggesting this is going to happen soon," he said.

"We've received some very, I think, well thought-through proposals from states as to how this can be done, particularly here in the ACT."

Australia's borders have been closed to non-citizens and non-residents since March.

Opening borders for travellers is expected to be one of the final measures taken as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

