National

Ship’s master in Qld court for cargo spill

By AAP Newswire

APL England with fallen containers (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The captain of a ship that lost dozens of containers overboard has been granted permission to leave Australia, despite facing multiple charges over poor cargo loading.

Mohamad Zulkhaili Bin Alias's bail was varied in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday to allow him to leave the APL England and return home to Malaysia and work.

The 43-year-old is charged with two offences relating to the discharge of garbage into the sea and failing to ensure a vessel is operated so as not to cause pollution or damage to the Australian marine environment.

The Singapore-flagged ship was en route to Melbourne from China in May when rough seas caused about 50 shipping containers to topple overboard off the Sydney coast.

Containers and other debris have since washed up on NSW beaches, triggering a massive clean-up operation.

Latest articles

sport

They’re hopping with joy at Rennie

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season. In what is a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club, Brendan Fevola and Ricky Dyson are set to pull on the green and white.

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

We’re back! PDFNL to start July 11

Rennie Football Netball Club players and supporters will start getting excited with the announcement they will be back playing in early July. The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have decided on a planned start to their...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Football and netball leagues to decide fate

The fate of local 2020 football netball seasons will be determined in coming weeks after the three leagues around Yarrawonga-Mulwala held meetings with presidents recently.

Emma Prior

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire