Women jailed for ‘vile’ toddler assault

By AAP Newswire

'Lady Justice' or Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

Two women have been jailed for a series of "vile" assaults on a toddler, leaving him with extensive bruises and lacerations.

The women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to child cruelty and a string of assault charges.

One woman is the toddler's mother, while the other was her partner at the time of the offences.

The boy was aged three when he was found by police and had a wasted appearance from "chronic malnutrition", Judge Brad Farr said in sentencing the pair on Friday.

The women were given a head sentence of three years and six months in jail.

