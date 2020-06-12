National

Sydney shop owner not guilty of murder

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney furniture shop owner who believed he was Prince Harry's preferred bodyguard shot dead a man staying in a campervan, but is not guilty of murder due to mental illness.

Simon Slavko Stojic, 49, was charged with murdering Brett Jardine in the early hours of July 26, 2017 in a Kingsgrove car park, near the offices of Statewide Office Furniture.

Mr Jardine was staying in the campervan after travelling to Sydney from Victoria the previous month to work on the WestConnex road project.

Shortly before the 43-year-old was fatally shot in the left shoulder and abdomen, he rang triple zero to report a man hanging around his vehicle and kicking the door.

After hearing the NSW Supreme Court trial without a jury, Justice Robertson Wright on Friday said he was satisfied Stojic deliberately shot Mr Jardine twice, causing his death.

But he concluded Stojic was not criminally responsible for the tragic death due to the chronic delusional disorder he was suffering at the time.

