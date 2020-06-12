National

Australia set for new anti-doping regime

By AAP Newswire

COM18 ATHLETICS STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament that puts national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Instead of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, all matters that proceed to a hearing will now be heard by the new National Sports Tribunal.

Action will be possible against third party enablers who have supplied prohibited substances, but are not directly associated with the athlete alleged to have doped.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes would keep Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.

Latest articles

sport

They’re hopping with joy at Rennie

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season. In what is a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club, Brendan Fevola and Ricky Dyson are set to pull on the green and white.

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

We’re back! PDFNL to start July 11

Rennie Football Netball Club players and supporters will start getting excited with the announcement they will be back playing in early July. The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have decided on a planned start to their...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Football and netball leagues to decide fate

The fate of local 2020 football netball seasons will be determined in coming weeks after the three leagues around Yarrawonga-Mulwala held meetings with presidents recently.

Emma Prior

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire