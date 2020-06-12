Australia set for new anti-doping regime

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament that puts national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Instead of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, all matters that proceed to a hearing will now be heard by the new National Sports Tribunal.

Action will be possible against third party enablers who have supplied prohibited substances, but are not directly associated with the athlete alleged to have doped.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes would keep Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.