Refugee protests planned for Melbourne

Refugee advocates are taking to Melbourne's streets despite warnings from authorities fearful of a coronavirus outbreak and threats of fines.

The Refugee Action Collective plans to hold eight small rallies across Melbourne on Saturday afternoon against the long-term detention of asylum seekers, including in hotel rooms.

The group initially planned to host two protests - one at the Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston where some refugees are being held and another at a detention centre in Broadmeadows - but were threatened with "massive fines from police".

"As a global wave of protest spreads against racism and police impunity, it is outrageous that Preston police are threatening refugee supporters with their own peculiar interpretation of health regulations," Refugee Action Collective spokesman Chris Breen said in a statement on Friday.

Another spokeswoman said the group was told by police they would be fined if more than 20 people congregated outside the Preston hotel.

"This is a politically biased interpretation of the health laws and an infringement on the right to protest," Meg Hill said.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said hosting smaller protests was "a more responsible way forward" and advised against going over the state's current limit of 20 people outdoors.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the legal directions were very clear.

"A mass gathering of more than 20 is, in fact, a breach of the chief health officer's legal directions, so Victoria Police do have the ability to take action in relation to these matters," she said.

"I would be discouraging any protest activity at this time regardless of the cause, regardless of the level of passion that people have about these issues."

It comes after a protester who attended Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally at the weekend tested positive for the coronavirus.

The non-indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday's protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

But he was potentially infectious at the rally, which was attended by thousands.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone has urged everyone who attended the weekend's protests to self-isolate for two weeks out of "an abundance of caution".

The Refugee Action Collective also planned to hold rallies in Brisbane and Sydney.

REFUGEE ADVOCATES PLAN 8 MINI PROTESTS ACROSS MELBOURNE:

* Australian Border Force offices in Docklands

* Broadmeadows detention centre

* Home Affairs office in Melbourne's CBD

* Immigration minister's electoral office in Wantirna South

* Liberal Party headquarters in Melbourne's CBD

* Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston

* State Library of Victoria

* Victoria Parliament House.