National

D’oh! Fake Homers get boot from companies

By AAP Newswire

Australian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson. - AAP

1 of 1

Elvis Presley, Bob Marley and Homer Simpson are all company owners in Australia - but that's about to stop.

Federal parliament passed a bill on Friday forcing company directors to have identification numbers in a bid to stamp out people hiding behind fake names.

Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson, a former banker and broker, said the current register was littered with pseudonyms.

It includes the king of rock'n'roll, a reggae legend and Marge Simpson's husband.

"If you go to the business directory and look up company directors you can find Elvis Presley as a company director," Senator Whish-Wilson told parliament on Friday.

"You can find Bob Marley, Homer Simpson and a whole range of interesting people."

He said director IDs would take away the ability for dodgy names to be listed as company directors.

Senator Whish-Wilson hopes it's another step towards a beneficial ownership register, forcing the listing of shell companies and other entities used for corrupt activities like dodging tax.

"The government needs to commit to this, step up and make it happen," he said.

The coalition government announced plans to create a beneficial ownership register in 2016, but the proposal has stalled.

Latest articles

Rugby

Force boosted by two former Wallabies

Western Force will start as big underdogs in Australia’s new rugby competition, but their cause has been helped by the arrival of Kyle Godwin and Greg Holmes.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Waratahs hooker Fitzpatrick retires

Hooker Damien Fitzpatrick is ending his 12-year playing career with the Waratahs and will step down as rugby’s player association president.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Manly eye first-half remedy for Canberra

They’ve had to mount second-half comebacks in their past two games but Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans says his side need to stop their slow starts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire