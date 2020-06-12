National

Labor gagged over postie job changes

By AAP Newswire

Labor has lost its bid to force parliament to block regulatory changes to Australia Post that unions claim could cost one in four postal worker jobs.

Brought in due to increased demand for parcel services during the coronavirus pandemic, the changes would redeploy posties to warehouses and reduce letter deliveries.

"This is an issue that affects all Australians," Labor leader Anthony Albanese told parliament on Friday.

But the government gagged Mr Albanese and shut down Labor's attempts to stop the changes.

