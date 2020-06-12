National

WA gun reclassification worries shooters

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of a Ruger handgun - AAP

1 of 1

Sniper rifles and handguns are among seven firearms now banned in Western Australia, drawing the ire of the National Shooting Council which has vowed to put gun ownership back on the political agenda.

Western Australia Police issued a prohibition notice on the equipment to dealers, manufacturers and repairers earlier this month, including two sniper rifles, the Precision DSR-1 and Desert Tactical Arms SRS A1, and the Ruger SR22 handgun.

In a statement on its website on Friday, the NSC described the WA Police prohibition as a "gun grab".

"In the case of the Ruger PC Charger handgun, WAPol originally proposed to prohibited (sic) it on the basis of section 11(1) of the WA Firearms Act 1973, which, among other things, simply required an opinion that licensing (or registering) the handgun 'is not desirable in the interests of public safety'," the NSC said.

"This is despite the fact that it complies with the other requirements for handguns in the NFA (National Firearms Agreement), such as barrel length and magazine capacity."

The NSC is now looking at challenging the order and says gun ownership will be back on the political agenda as WA heads towards a 2021 state election.

The NSC is made up of an executive and a political committee, but does "not name those on our committee for security reasons".

"But their experience includes administrative & campaigning experience from the ALP, coalition and pro-shooting minor parties," it said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Sevilla beat Betis in La Liga derby

The Spanish league has resumed amid the pandemic with Sevilla defeating Real Betis 2-0 on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

New sponsor named for English FA Cup final

This season’s English FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on August 1 will be dedicated to mental health campaign Heads Up.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool thrash Blackburn 6-0 in warm-up

Liverpool have warmed-up for next week’s EPL return with a 6-0 win over Championship side Blackburn at Anfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Missing NSW autistic boy hitch-hiked south

A teenage boy with autism has been found at a Blue Mountains school after he wandered away from his mother’s car in the NSW Hunter region.

AAP Newswire