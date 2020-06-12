NSW police warn of protest prosecutions

NSW Police say they will not hesitate to prosecute those who attend upcoming Sydney protests due to significant COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing says the protest connected to the Black Lives Matter campaign is unauthorised because police have not been formally notified.

The action is scheduled for Sydney Town Hall on Friday evening with more than 1000 people hoping to attend, according to the event's Facebook page.

Mr Willing said the police would deploy "significant resources" to enforce the existing health order which bans mass gatherings which could include people being moved on and potentially arrested if they attend.

He also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday night to block a refugee rights protest scheduled for Saturday.

The rally, which was being organised by the Refugee Action Coalition (RAC), was scheduled to take place at Sydney's Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

"While the NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals to exercise their right to free speech in normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances," Mr Willing said in a statement on Thursday.

"I want to be clear about this - if people choose to break the law and attend this protest, police will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them."

Justice Michael Walton - who granted the NSW Police application for the protest to be declared a prohibited public gathering - said public health risks did not "outweigh the rights of public assembly and free speech".

NSW police minister David Elliott also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday night and said people could expect to be arrested for disregarding police officer directions.

"I urge those thinking of protesting despite the Supreme Court decision and against the health advice to promptly reconsider their plans," Mr Elliott said in a statement.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people attending rallies could be issued $1000 fines.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case in two weeks. No new cases were reported in the state on Thursday and no one is in intensive care.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW sits at 3117.