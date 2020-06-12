Victoria traces protester’s close contacts

Victoria is on a quest to trace close contacts of a man who attended Melbourne's Black Lives Matter and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The protester was one of eight new cases recorded in Victoria on Thursday.

The non-indigenous man in his 30s developed symptoms on Sunday after being asymptomatic and wearing a mask at Saturday's protest.

He is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters on Thursday.

"They were potentially infectious, so the lesson about warning people not to attend applies," Prof Sutton said on Thursday.

The rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with protests in the US following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police gathered thousands gathered in the CBD.

It could take another week to determine whether the protest has contributed to local transmission.

It is not known if the man had the COVIDSafe app downloaded or whether it was activated.

Prof Sutton admitted if he didn't, and the man spent an extended time near strangers, the department may not be able to track them down.

"If there are people around you, but you can't identify them, then they are impossible to identify," he said.

Meanwhile, a toddler at a Parkville childcare centre also tested positive, with the centre closed for 24 hours for cleaning.

Aged care centre Hawthorn Village in Bright was locked down for cleaning on Monday while 25 residents were quarantined after a resident tested positive.

Testing on all close contacts of the infected person was completed and results were all negative, but a second testing is required.

"Residents are in good spirits and have been very patient with the disruption to their lives," Alpine Health CEO Lyndon Seys said.