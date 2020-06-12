National

Rescued teen William wakes up at home

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA MISSING TEEN SEARCH - AAP

The Victorian teenager who was found "looking angelic" after two nights lost in the bush has been sent home from hospital with minor injuries.

A suspected broken foot, cuts, bruising and an insect inside his ear are the list of injuries William Callaghan has after he was discharged from the Royal Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The 14-year-old was found safe and well at Mt Disappointment on Wednesday, where he had been hiking with his family on Monday before he went missing.

He spent two nights lost in near-freezing bush, sparking a massive search effort that ended when he was found by local bushman Ben Gibbs.

Mr Gibbs found William off the main track, giving him socks and chocolate before he was reunited with his family.

William's mother Penny Callaghan thanked "the amazing guy" for rescuing her son.

She was amazed by her son's ability to stay put during his time in the bush, waiting to be found.

"This was a massive ordeal for him but to him, it was probably just an adventure as well," she said.

Acting Inspector Christine Lalor, who led the search, never lost hope William would be found.

"For some reason, or whether it was wishful thinking that morning, I just had a feeling we were going to find him that day," she told reporters on Thursday.

