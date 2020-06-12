National

SA looks to ease COVID-19 border rules

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL - AAP

More moves to lift coronavirus restrictions across South Australia are set to be outlined with some relaxation of border measures possibly on the agenda.

The changes will be outlined on Friday and come amid calls for at least some travel to be allowed between states.

They will also include increases in large gatherings and provision for larger venues to reopen, including churches.

But they could also involve the first steps towards open borders at least between SA and some other states where virus cases are low.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state government doesn't want to keep borders closed "one day longer than we have to".

"We are looking at the risks, jurisdiction by jurisdiction and as soon as we can make a change, we will," he said.

"It's likely to be a two-stage approach.... so we could see an announcement that looks to lift restrictions with some areas and then puts some sort of dates around when we have no state border (restrictions) in place."

The premier's comments follow calls by business groups for a "centre-west travel triangle" allowing people to travel between SA, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

"While we understand the need to protect South Australians from the further spread of COVID-19, the best opportunity to open our borders is with those states and territories that have flattened the curve," Business SA chief Martin Haese said.

