Jailed NSW magistrate launches appeal

A former NSW magistrate convicted of indecently assaulting a teenager almost 40 years ago has launched an appeal, attacking the victim's credibility and claiming he invented the incidents.

Graeme Bryan Curran was jailed in August last year for at least 16 months after a District Court jury found him guilty of seven counts of indecent assault. He was acquitted of another two charges.

During the five-week trial, the victim described Curran as a trusted family friend and said he was "like a father".

The jury heard Curran took advantage of the boy, whose father had earlier died, grooming him with presents, sailing trips and five holidays to Europe.

Curran was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, with a non-parole period of 16 months, after he was found guilty of assaulting the victim when he was aged between 13 and 15 in the early 1980s.

However, Curran's barrister, Phillip Boulten SC, told a Court of Appeal hearing on Thursday the jury erred in finding him guilty because of the victim's unreliability.

Curran has launched the appeal on two grounds - that the verdicts were unreasonable and weren't supported by evidence, and that comments made by crown prosecutor Mark Hobart gave rise to a miscarriage of justice.

Mr Boulten told the court the victim had changed his story from his initial statement to police.

He also suggested the victim had invented the memories of one of the incidents after undergoing a deep relaxation therapy session with a doctor.

Mr Boulten said the therapy was akin to hypnosis and the memories, which the victim had said he had previously suppressed, were unreliable.

"(Curran) was the focus of the sessions where hypnosis was induced and where, we say, there is a real chance, a real risk that he may have altered memories or produced new memories," the barrister said.

Mr Boulten said the jury was swayed by a passing comment made by Mr Hobart during his closing address when he suggested Curran had a "weakness" for the victim and "perhaps boys in general".

It as a "nasty" and "barbed comment", the lawyer said.

"It might well be that these comments served to undermine improperly and unfairly that contributed to the jury concluding various counts against him."

However, Justice Robert Hulme, one of three judges hearing the appeal, pointed out Mr Hobart had not suggested Curran had an interest in boys in general and it was difficult to believe the jury was swayed by those four words.

Justice Hulme and Justices John Basten and Peter Hamill will hand down their decision at a later date.