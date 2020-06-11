National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protest. - AAP

Perth's Black Lives Matter protest will proceed despite Western Australia's premier urging organisers to postpone the rally amid coronavirus concerns.

Thousands of people are expected to rally peacefully at Langley Park on Saturday to raise awareness of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

The event's organisers have not sought an exemption to host more than 300 people under COVID-19 restrictions.

But WA Police do not intend to shut down the event despite a protester in Melbourne testing positive to the virus.

Premier Mark McGowan on Thursday said the protest should be delayed until the pandemic is over.

"The images we've seen come out from other parts of the world and the history we've seen in our own country means people feel these issues very, very deeply," he told reporters.

"I just ask them: please use some common sense here. This is about trying to save people's lives and to stop any potential community spread of the virus."

Organisers have urged attendees to bring their own water, face masks and hand sanitiser, and stand 1.5 metres apart if they are from different households.

Anyone who is immunocompromised or suffers from respiratory, cardiac or other chronic illness is also urged to stay home.

"We are encouraging and really pushing COVID safety, that is our top priority," co-organiser Tanisha Bennell told 6PR radio.

Ms Bennell said more than 7000 face masks had been donated for the event and the organisers had worked with the local council on how best to ensure social distancing was maintained.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said there was a case for shutting the protest down but it was better to seek co-operation.

Any violence would be met with "strong policing".

"The last thing anyone wants is a violent, physical confrontation between police and people who want to express themselves in what is a global movement," he said.

Carly Lane, the indigenous wife of health minister and deputy premier Roger Cook, has said she will join the rally in solidarity with all those who stand against racism.

"Systemic racism, whether it happens here or in America, is an abuse of our human right to live free of fear, and of our right to enjoy a full life," she said in a statement.

The premier declined to weigh in on whether it was appropriate for Ms Lane to attend.

"Carly is her own person," he said.

