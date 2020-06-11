National

Ex-Qld health boss faces corruption charge

By AAP Newswire

AAP



A former Queensland health boss living in the United Kingdom has been served with a notice to appear in court on corruption charges.

Former Metro North Hospital chief executive Malcolm Stamp allegedly corruptly arranged for another person to hire his daughter, enabling her to be paid a wage by the hospital service.

Stamp, 67, is not expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court for a committal mention on June 29 due to travel restrictions.

It will also be alleged Stamp and two co-offenders tried to cover up the arrangements relating to his daughter by creating documents, a Crime and Corruption Commission spokesperson told AAP.

It is alleged Stamp's daughter was given an unnecessary job with the health service earning about $80,000 a year in 2014.

She was paid about $26,000 before the alleged wrongdoing was discovered, a court has been told previously.

Two other men have already been charged as part of the investigation into the matter.

Stamp was suspended from the health service in 2014 and his employment later terminated.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in March 2018. It has been served on Stamp via his Australian legal representative.

