National

Stomp victim still suffering the effects

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's County Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian man whose head was stomped on and then kicked "soccer style" last year is still suffering the traumatic effects of the attack.

The 56-year-old man has terrible memory loss, headaches and ringing in his ears after the unprovoked kicking while he smoked a cigarette outside a Ballarat guesthouse.

His attacker, 37-year-old Grant Kemp, had been drinking with family who dropped him off at the Ballarat Railway Station so he could catch an airport shuttle.

As the victim, who had also been drinking, lay on the ground near the bus stop outside his guesthouse, Kemp walked directly to him and stomped on his head.

Kemp walked away then returned within a minute and delivered what was described as a "soccer style kick with considerable force" to the man's head.

The victim was motionless after the attack and an ambulance was called, but somehow after being roused by bystanders the man staggered away and found his own way to hospital.

Kemp left the scene and caught the shuttle to Melbourne Airport. He had a ticket to Townsville where he was going to look for work, but missed his flight and returned to Ballarat the same day.

He later admitted himself for inpatient psychiatric care and was arrested days later.

Kemp has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on medication at the time of the attack, but family say they had noticed some "strange behaviour".

He was drinking heavily at the time because despite the medication, his symptoms were still persisting, his lawyer Eleanor Miller told a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's County Court on Thursday.

Kemp has no memory of the attack.

His victim too is struggling with memory loss after the incident. He went to hospital three times in the immediate aftermath of the incident and has been referred to specialists including a neurologist since.

Prosecutor Andrew Moore said the man has terrible trouble remembering dates, times and appointments and had missed some specialists appointments which he is now unable to reschedule because of COVID-19.

The pre-sentence hearing will continue on June 24.

Latest articles

Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News
Sport

Hockey news - Mooroopna back training, state event rescheduled

The section of the Hockey Victoria Junior State Championships event that was scheduled to be held in Shepparton this year has been pushed back to next year. If the JSC event is to go ahead this year it will be held in Melbourne, but the governing...

Shepparton News
Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

Echuca United Football Netball Club has become a second home for Lisa Davidson. In the past 15 years, she has gone from premiership player to premiership coach, all while being a mum. But it’s the family feeling within the four walls of the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire