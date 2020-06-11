National

Liberal MP calls for JobKeeper extension

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison is facing pressure from within his own ranks for an extension of JobKeeper support to guarantee the future of tourism industry jobs.

Liberal backbencher Warren Entsch wants JobKeeper payments extended beyond September for people in his electorate in far north Queensland.

Treasury figures show Sydney and Melbourne unsurprisingly top the list of businesses claiming the JobKeeper wage subsidy, but the tourist hub of Cairns ranks as high as fifth.

"There are businesses and industries, like the tourism industry, that will need an extension well past September 27," Mr Entsch told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"I think it's a no-brainer, we have to do this extension. I'm confident it will happen."

The federal government has ordered a review into JobKeeper payments that will be released on July 23.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the review will inform the government's decision about future stimulus measures.

"When it comes to other sectors of the economy, whether it is the tourism sector or the arts sector, we continue to look at our options to build on announcements we've made already," he said.

Earlier this week, the government unexpectedly announced childcare workers would lose their JobKeeper payments from next month.

Mr Frydenberg insists the childcare sector is a special case.

A survey of 2300 company directors found 81 per cent would prefer to see a cautious phasing out of stimulus policies such as JobKeeper, rather than a rapid wind-down, even at the cost of government deficits and debt.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the less done to protect jobs and support vulnerable workers, business and communities in the coming months, the harder and longer the recovery will be.

"Having introduced support for the economy too narrowly and too slowly, Australians can't afford for the government to withdraw that support too quickly or too bluntly," Dr Chalmers said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has hosed down union calls for a four per cent increase in the minimum wage.

Scott Morrison says now is not the time for such demands.

"You are not better off if you don't have a job, you are not better off if your businesses close," he told 3AW radio.

"We have got to be very mindful of the number of people that are underemployed and unemployed. My focus is getting them back into jobs. Only one thing matters. Jobs, jobs, jobs."

Australia's jobless rate jumped to 6.2 per cent in April.

It is predicted to rise to 7.6 per cent this year and to 8.8 per cent in 2021.

The independent Remuneration Tribunal on Thursday announced a freeze on politician pay rates for the next 12 months.

"The tribunal has concluded that no changes to the provisions for which it has responsibility are necessary at this time," it said in a statement.

The tribunal reviews politicians pay and allowances each year.

