National

Get a grip, PM tells anti-Cook crusaders

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Captain James Cook - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has told people calling for the removal of statues of Captain James Cook to pull their heads in and "get a grip".

But the prime minister has drawn criticism for claiming Australia does not have a history of slavery.

International Black Lives Matter protests have led to the removal of many statues linked to slavery.

Asked whether he supported the removal of statues of Captain Cook, Mr Morrison said: "Cook was no slave trader.

"He was one of the most enlightened persons on these issues you could imagine," he told 3AW radio on Thursday.

"Australia when it was founded as a settlement, as NSW, was on the basis that there'd be no slavery.

"It was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia."

However, Australia does have a history of forced labour and stolen wages of Aboriginal people, which lasted until the 1970s.

Indigenous Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy said the prime minister's comments demonstrated a very selective understanding of Australia's history.

Senator McCarthy said the Cocos-Keeling Islands began with slavery and indentured labour, while parts of north Queensland's prosperity was built by South Sea Islanders kidnapped from their homes to work in cane fields.

"In the Northern Territory, the pastoral industry was built on the backs of Aboriginal people who were not paid equal wages to their white counterparts," she said.

"The PM would do well to look into the history of the country he is trying to lead.

"These are all part of our nation's history, as well as the arrival of Captain Cook and the First Fleet. Truth-telling must be an integral part of unifying our country, not dividing it."

Labor's indigenous affairs spokeswoman Linda Burney said Mr Morrison's comments highlighted the importance of truth-telling.

"The prime minister's comments demonstrate a need for a greater understanding and awareness of our nation's history," she told AAP.

"We cannot achieve meaningful progress on matters such as reconciliation if, as a nation, we are not aware of the historical context of the challenges we face in the present.

"One of the crucial elements of the Uluru Statement was a national process of truth-telling."

The prime minister said Australian protesters raised fair issues about indigenous incarceration rates and deaths in custody, but said the movement was being hijacked by radical left-wingers to push other causes.

"This is not a licence for people to just go nuts on this stuff," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio.

Latest articles

Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News
Sport

Hockey news - Mooroopna back training, state event rescheduled

The section of the Hockey Victoria Junior State Championships event that was scheduled to be held in Shepparton this year has been pushed back to next year. If the JSC event is to go ahead this year it will be held in Melbourne, but the governing...

Shepparton News
Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

Echuca United Football Netball Club has become a second home for Lisa Davidson. In the past 15 years, she has gone from premiership player to premiership coach, all while being a mum. But it’s the family feeling within the four walls of the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire