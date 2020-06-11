Pilot error possible in fatal Qld crash

Pilot error was a possible factor in a plane crash that claimed the lives of five men near a remote township in far north Queensland.

The twin-engine Cessna 404 Titan crashed into sand dunes on a beach about 6km southeast of Lockhart River aerodrome on March 11.

The crash killed the 38-year-old pilot and four passengers - , aged 49, 57, 62 and 63 - from the Queensland government's building unit QBuild in Cairns..

The Cessna took off from Cairns just after 7am on a return charter flight to Lockhart River during rain, low cloud and thunderstorms.

A text message sent by one of the passengers before the crash said the runway was not visible due to heavy rain.

The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau preliminary investigation, released on Thursday, tracks the aircraft's flight path using GPS data recorded at five-second intervals on the pilot's iPad.

The data showed there was a failed landing attempt before the pilot attempted a second instrument landing.

"When flying a GPS approach, the minimum safe altitude progressively steps down between waypoints as the aircraft gets closer to the runway," ATSB Executive Director Transport Safety Nat Nagy said in the report.

About halfway into the approach, the aircraft descended through the minimum safe altitude of 1800 feet.

About 30 seconds after the final approach, data shows the aircraft was nearing 700 feet with an apparent decrease in the descent rate for a short period.

The aircraft then descended below the minimum descent altitude and diverged to the left.

"Tragically, the descent continued until the aircraft impacted a sand dune on the coast, fatally injuring all on board," Mr Nagy said.

Investigators noted the plane's engines were operating normally and the landing gear was extended when the plane crashed.

"There was no evidence of any structural or mechanical defects with the aircraft."

The ATSB preliminary report did not make any formal findings, which will be detailed in the final report, but it did note the pilot had recently returned to duty from a holiday and held a valid medical certificate.

"There were no indications of any significant medical problems in the pilot's aviation medical records," the report said.

"It was reported that the pilot had been sleeping well in the nights preceding the accident and exercising regularly. He had been on a holiday in the weeks before the accident and was described to be in good health and looking forward to flying again."

Mr Nagy noted the aircraft was not required to be fitted with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.