Gold heist accused ‘had money woes’

A man allegedly helped his mate pull off a multi-million dollar gold heist because he thought it was a simple way to solve his money woes.

The $3.9 million armed robbery of the Melbourne Gold Company in April has been described as a "bad movie" and "comedy of errors".

Karl Kachami, 48, is accused of staging the armed robbery with his long-time friend and gold company employee Daniel Ede.

After being arrested, Kachami allegedly led police to more than $2.4 million in gold bullion and jewellery buried on a family property at Dollar, in Victoria's Gippsland region.

His barrister, Phillip Dunn QC, told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday Kachami would not contest the theft from the gold business on April 27.

"He made a very silly decision," Mr Dunn said, adding it was born out of financial stress wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He cracked in a COVID situation where he had financial pressure.

"He went along with what he thought was a no-risk plan."

Mr Dunn also said Kachami thought it would be "quite simple and not complicated".

"We don't contest that he's guilty of theft."

Kachami was initially charged with robbing Ede at gunpoint, falsely imprisoning and assaulting him.

These charges were dropped after prosecutors began to suspect the heist was an inside job.

Ede, 37, is alleged to have let his friend - clad in a tradie vest, surgical mask, safety googles and wheeling a trolley - into the gold business as it opened for the day.

Kachami allegedly told him: "This is a robbery. This is a hold-up" and pulled out a Glock firearm.

The men are accused of unloading the safes before Kachami allegedly tied Ede up.

They have asked to be released on bail, but police want them to remain locked up.

More than $300,000 taken from the Melbourne Gold Company remains missing and prosecutors fear the men could use it.

Mr Dunn said Kachami needed to be out of jail to care for his three children.

He also had a "particularly unpleasant form of diabetes" that was difficult to treat in custody.

His family had offered a $250,000 surety on their property at Dollar - where the gold was found - to ensure he complied with any bail conditions.

"This is like a movie. Not a good movie, a bad movie, a comedy," Mr Dunn said, also comparing it to "Long John Silver and Treasure Island".

"The gun is unloaded ... it's a prop.

"It's an inside job. It's a staged robbery. It's a comedy of errors."

Kachami is charged with five offences, including aggravated burglary and possessing a firearm without a licence.

He gave evidence during his bail application, at one point talking about his wife's job at ANZ and describing it as "one of our most prestigious institutions".

The hearing continues.