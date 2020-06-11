Qld student sues university after protests

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese Communist Party is suing the University of Queensland for millions of dollars.

Drew Pavlou says he is claiming $3.5 million in damages, alleging "deceit, conspiracy, harassment, defamation (and) breach of contract" by the university.

The 21-year-old claims there is a "political vendetta" against him after he criticised the institution's ties to Beijing.

He argues the university levelled trumped-up misconduct allegations against him and is trying to silence him.

But the institution says the case has nothing to do with free speech issues.

Referring to the case as a "David versus Goliath battle", Mr Pavlou said the $3.5 million in damages was to seek redress for "fabricated claims" against him, defamation, bullying, damage to his mental health and inciting death threats.

"We're simply seeking redress ... for the pain and suffering the University of Queensland has caused me," he told reporters outside the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

Mr Pavlou said he has spoken to police about protection for his family after receiving dozens of death threats.

Asked to comment on the civil court claim, a UQ spokesperson told AAP: "When we receive a formal notice of claim we will consider it and respond through the appropriate channels."

Earlier this month Mr Pavlou appealed a decision by the university's disciplinary board for him to be banned from studying at UQ for two years.

At the time UQ chancellor Peter Varghese said Mr Pavlou remained an enrolled student, with no action being taken on his suspension while the appeal was being heard.

Mr Pavlou faced the disciplinary hearing over 11 allegations of misconduct, detailed in a confidential 186-page document.

Earlier Mr Pavlou said the allegations related to his on-campus activism in support of Hong Kong and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.