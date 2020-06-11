National

Sydney light rail to exceed $3.1b: report

By AAP Newswire

The troubled Sydney light rail project will cost more than $3.1 billion, with the NSW government accused of failing to consistently update the public on its price tag.

NSW auditor-general Margaret Crawford on Thursday released a report which revealed the project has blown out to more than $3.1 billion after costs were omitted in a briefing to Transport Minister Andrew Constance in November last year.

Based on this briefing, Mr Constance announced in November that the project had blown out by $1.3 billion to $2.9 billion.

But the auditor-general found the Transport for NSW briefing did not include $36.07 million for pre-contract award costs, $60 million for small business assistance, and $57.77 million for additional financing costs because of the project's delay.

"Transport for NSW has not consistently and accurately updated Central Business District and South East Light Rail project costs, limiting the transparency of reporting to the public," the report said.

"Our audit found the total cost of the CSELR project will exceed $3.1 billion."

The project has been plagued with issues after being originally slated to cost taxpayers $1.6 billion. It was due to be completed in March 2019 but was delayed.

The final stage of the light rail opened to the public in April.

The 12-kilometre track runs from Circular Quay along George Street to Central Station, through Surry Hills to Moore Park and then to Kingsford and Randwick.

Ms Crawford in her report recommended Transport for NSW publicly report the final project cost and the average weekly journey times by June.

The department should also publicly report the expected project benefits by December and by April next year report the benefits achieved during its first year of operation.

