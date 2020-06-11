Vic company taken to court over JobKeeper

A Victorian finance company is being taken to court after a senior manager's salary was slashed by more than 80 per cent amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Maurice Blackburn has launched the landmark test case against Mildura Finance, a subsidiary of Platform Financial Services, and its CEO on behalf of Mark Cornell.

Mr Cornell has worked for the company since 2003, rising to a manager position with an annual salary of $203,650.

The law firm claims Mr Cornell's salary was slashed to $40,000 - equivalent to the JobKeeper payment - in April despite the business remaining "busy and profitable".

According to a statement of claim filed in the Federal Court, Mr Cornell was told all employees would be going on JobKeeper, but would be required to work the hours needed to meet their workload.

The company also allegedly told Mr Cornell he would be stood down without pay until he filled in a JobKeeper form and that they weren't required to put anything in writing.

Maurice Blackburn alleges Mildura Finance has breached the Fair Work Act and breached Mr Cornell's employment contract by not consulting with him or giving him at least three days' notice of its decision.

They also claim the company "made it impossible for Mr Cornell to fulfil his obligations to his clients at a particularly busy time for the business".

Maurice Blackburn principal John Bornstein says Mr Cornell is seeking penalties and compensation.

"The manner in which Mr Cornell was treated has caused considerable distress to both him and his wife," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"In this case, the Federal Court will be asked to adjudicate on the requirements that an employer must meet to qualify for JobKeeper and whether lawful directions were given to employees."