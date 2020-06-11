National

Small business grant scheme stinks: Labor

By AAP Newswire

Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor - AAP



Labor has accused the Morrison government of weaponising small business grants to win the last election.

Opposition frontbencher Brendan O'Connor says 97 per cent of first round funding under the export scheme went to Liberal or National seats while only three per cent went to Labor seats.

When the first and second rounds were combined, the split was 64:30 between the coalition and Labor, with the remainder going to independent-held seats.

The government says all grants had been recommended by a department committee at arm's length from the minister, but Mr O'Connor says the explanation beggars belief.

"The process was very dodgy indeed," he said in Canberra on Thursday.

"It stinks, it's a rort, and the government, the minister, the prime minister, the minister for industry, need to explain themselves."

Mr O'Connor said the scheme carried the stench of the "sports rorts" affair, in which colour-coded spreadsheets were used to target community grants.

