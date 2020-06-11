Visit, gathering restrictions in NSW eased

NSW residents will within 48 hours be permitted to invite up to 20 people into their homes as part of a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Up to 20 people will also from Saturday be allowed to gather in an outdoor space while food courts will be reopened with social distancing regulations.

The changes follow the state government's decision on Wednesday to permit adult and children community sports around NSW to resume from July 1.

Gyms and other physical fitness centres will reopen from Saturday.

"Do not let your guard down," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday.

"Please think about how you will treat your loved ones and how you will treat those who might have underlying illnesses that can be impacted more heavily by the virus.

"Today's announcement is one of several to be occurring in the very near future on what life will look like for our citizens in July and I'm just asking everybody to bear with us.

"Please know that, imminently, you will feel far less frustrated."

However, crowds at professional sporting events remain off the table for now as stadium operators begin developing coronavirus management plans.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case in two weeks, with zero new cases reported in the state on Thursday and zero people in intensive care.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW sits at 3117.

Ms Berejiklian this week also said she would seek to draw a "line in the sand" for mass gatherings in NSW after last Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest.

About 20,000 people attended the rally in Sydney after the Court of Appeal deemed it lawful less than 15 minutes before its commencement.

"Do not risk the health and safety of others in order to express a view ... we can all do that once the threat of the pandemic is over," Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Thursday said police would fight in court a second BLM rally planned at Sydney's Town Hall on Friday and issue $1000 fines to attendees.

"We know that the organisers can't control the numbers. We know that they can't meet the health obligations that are in place for everyone else," Mr Fuller told 2GB radio.

Ms Berejiklian supported Mr Fuller's intention to fine protesters, with the police's attempt to ban Friday's protest to be heard in the NSW Supreme Court later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, said on Thursday the BLM protests across Australia had likely delayed the lifting of restrictions on funeral attendances.

A maximum of 50 mourners are currently permitted at a funeral.