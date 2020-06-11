National

Probiotic bacteria could save coral reefs

By AAP Newswire

An aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef. - AAP

1 of 1

Scientists have uncovered an unlikely way to boost coral health to help it withstand times of heat stress - a good dose of probiotic bacteria.

The international team of researchers made the breakthrough soon after Australia's Great Barrier Reef weathered its third mass bleaching in five years.

The use of probiotics has been widely regarded as successful in improving human and animal health, but their use in marine ecosystems was largely unexplored until now.

"People may be surprised to find out that, just like us, corals rely on a host of good bacteria to help keep them healthy and, just like us, the balance between good and bad bacteria is often disrupted in times of stress," Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said.

Stress-triggered unbalances can leave the coral more prone to infection and less likely to survive.

Under laboratory conditions, researchers experimented with injecting coral with beneficial microorganisms, but eventually settled on feeding them through their zooplankton prey.

The tiny plankton absorb the good bacteria through the water and the coral then dine on the enriched plankton - a bit like feeding them probiotic yoghurt full of good bacteria.

The team found these corals fared better in stress tests time and time again.

It is hoped the technology can be used to boost the health of artificially-reared coral used in reef restoration projects, which currently have a low rate of survival once introduced to the natural reef.

The technology will be used on these lab-reared coral within a year.

The team, led by Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Professor Raquel Peixoto, is currently testing which groups of good bacteria are the best for each coral species.

It is also investigating ways to scale up the application, such as delivering parcels of slow release probiotics to targeted reefs during times of heat stress.

Latest articles

News

Margaret Stothart - a pioneer of St Georges Road Primary School

At 70 years of age Margaret Stothart has spent more than half her life at her primary school. Having been a prep at St Georges Road Primary School in 1955, Ms Stothart sent her four children to the school in 1975 and began working for the school in...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton police detect close to 80 road offences over the long weekend

Despite Shepparton police detecting close to 80 road offences over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, a Highway Patrol officer says the results for our region were not all that bad. Eastern Region Division 3 Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David...

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla woman shares endometriosis struggles

Behind Tess Nicholson’s radiant smile is a story of pain. The Kialla woman went from running marathons to struggling to stand do the dishes, but it would take years to discover the cysts covering her ovaries, bladder and bowel. It was not until she was 30 that Mrs Nicholson was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire