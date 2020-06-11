National

Morrison stares down Chinese trade threats

By AAP Newswire

The prime minister is staring down Chinese economic attacks on some of Australia's most important export industries.

Chinese authorities have told tourists and students to reconsider travelling to Australia, warning of a rise in racism.

Beijing has also targeted Australian barley farmers and beef producers after Scott Morrison led international calls for an independent coronavirus inquiry.

Mr Morrison said it was "rubbish" that Australia had been racist to Chinese students and questioned the multi-pronged trade attacks.

"We have done nothing to offend that relationship, nothing at all," he told 3AW radio on Thursday.

The prime minister is not backing down.

"One thing Australia will always do is act in our national interests and never be intimidated by threats from wherever they come," he said.

"We're an open trading nation but I'm never going to trade our values in response to coercion."

