National

Economy could contract 6.3pct on 2nd wave

By AAP Newswire

Closed businesses are seen in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's economic output could fall by 6.3 per cent this year if there's another wave of coronavirus cases, a key global economic body warns.

But even without a second wave, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Australia's gross domestic product will still fall by five per cent this year, with severe and long-lasting consequences.

The federal government should consider what support might be needed once the existing measures ends in September, such as strengthening the social safety net and investing in energy efficiency and social housing, the OECD said.

Education, training and improving job search programs should be focused on getting unemployment down, it added.

Expanded loan guarantees and accelerated insolvency processes could result in a more dynamic recovery, the organisation said in its latest economic outlook.

States and territories have begun easing restrictions with no resulting surge in cases, so far.

But there's another week to go before it's known if the virus spread at mass anti-racism protests across the country last weekend.

The government has said it's unlikely broad restrictions will be applied if there's another outbreak of cases, and its strategy will focus on local containment areas.

The OECD said a second outbreak could be smaller in Australia than elsewhere, due to the nation's geography and continued restrictions on international travel.

The report acknowledged the virus had hit Australia's economy at a time when investment was already weak and the impact of severe drought and devastating bushfires were being felt.

This led to a 0.3 per cent drop in growth in the March quarter, prompting the government to warn Australian is now in a recession given another fall is expected in the June quarter data, due later this year.

An economic recovery could be faster if consumer sentiment rapidly rebounded, the OECD said.

But a key risk to its outlook is high levels of household debt, as well as a downturn in the housing market.

Latest articles

News

Mayor questions criteria for Target closure

Target’s criteria for closing its Benalla store does not stack-up, according to Benalla Rural City Mayor Danny Claridge.

Simon Ruppert
News

Scheme out of reach for many regional Victorians

The Commonwealth is handing out $25 000 in free money to homeowners, who upgrade or build their homes, but the eligibility criteria is incredibly tight, with the spend threshold out of reach for most regional Victorians. After the nation...

Simon Ruppert
News

North-east art trail towns collaborate

A new committee to oversee the North East Art Trail has been formed with the aim of promoting art at Goorambat, Devenish, St James, Tungamah, Dookie and Katamatite.

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire