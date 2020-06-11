National

Victoria watches local virus transmission

By AAP Newswire

Victoria is closely monitoring local transmission of coronavirus as the state's return to a new normality prompted the shutdown of a disability service.

A client of Scope Disability Services in Chelsea was among four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Victoria on Wednesday.

The person attended the facility while infectious. The site in Melbourne's southeast closed from Wednesday until Thursday as it undergoes deep cleaning.

Authorities are trying to establish how the person might have been infected and which of the centre's staff and clients he might have been in contact with.

Victoria's four new cases reported on Wednesday brought the state's tally to 1691, with just 54 remaining active.

One of the new cases was linked to a 14 people cluster at Rydges Hotel in Melbourne's CBD, where returned travellers have been quarantined.

Earlier on Monday, aged care centre Hawthorn Village in Bright was also locked down for cleaning while 25 residents were quarantined.

A resident was confirmed as positive on Monday and remains isolated in hospital, where they were transferred for an unrelated condition.

It will take at least a week to determine whether last Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne has contributed to any local transmission of the virus.

