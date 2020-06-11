National

Rescued Victorian teenager ‘in good shape’

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA MISSING TEEN SEARCH - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian teenager is home with his family after spending two nights missing in dense Victorian bushland in freezing temperatures.

William Callaghan, 14, who is non-verbal with autism, is alive and well after he was found on Wednesday.

The youngster raced ahead of his family at Mt Disappointment on Monday and became separated from them, sparking a huge search.

Experienced local bushman Ben Gibbs found William off the main track before midday on Wednesday, giving him socks, chocolate and a jacket before he was reunited with his mother.

"I can't imagine what he's been feeling and going through. I am just so relieved," his mother Penny Callaghan told reporters after seeing him.

Royal Children's Hospital emergency registrar Dani Bersin told reporters that William had some cuts on his feet and face.

"It is quite incredible to survive the elements for two nights in the cold. He has come out relatively unscathed," he said on Wednesday night.

Mr Gibbs, who grew up in the area and calls Mt Disappointment his "family mountain", dug deeper into the bush than other searchers before him.

"He was just about 15 metres from me, just standing there, he was really angelic just standing," Mr Gibbs said.

The bushman let William eat and then carried him a bit before he walked out wearing Mr Gibbs' shoes.

"I am the one who stumbled across him, but everyone found him," he said, having felt like he was on the right track before spotting him.

"This is kind of our family mountain. I've been coming up here since I was a boy, so I know it really well," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

No crowds call at Winton made ahead of Supercars return

Winton Motor Raceway is gearing up for a Supercars series without fans. Posting to its website last week, the track stated after further meetings with government and Supercars officials, it was evident no campers or spectators would be allowed to attend.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla, Goorambat back decision to call time on Ovens and King season

Benalla All Blacks and Goorambat have backed the decision made by the Ovens and King League last Wednesday to cancel its 2020 premiership season in response to COVID-19 constraints.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Steph Ryan demands extra funding for clubs

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan voiced her concern for grassroots sporting clubs in the region last week, deeming a funding package released by the Victorian Government inadequate to properly mitigate financial stress placed on organisations...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire