Rescued Victorian teenager ‘in good shape’

A Victorian teenager is home with his family after spending two nights missing in dense Victorian bushland in freezing temperatures.

William Callaghan, 14, who is non-verbal with autism, is alive and well after he was found on Wednesday.

The youngster raced ahead of his family at Mt Disappointment on Monday and became separated from them, sparking a huge search.

Experienced local bushman Ben Gibbs found William off the main track before midday on Wednesday, giving him socks, chocolate and a jacket before he was reunited with his mother.

"I can't imagine what he's been feeling and going through. I am just so relieved," his mother Penny Callaghan told reporters after seeing him.

Royal Children's Hospital emergency registrar Dani Bersin told reporters that William had some cuts on his feet and face.

"It is quite incredible to survive the elements for two nights in the cold. He has come out relatively unscathed," he said on Wednesday night.

Mr Gibbs, who grew up in the area and calls Mt Disappointment his "family mountain", dug deeper into the bush than other searchers before him.

"He was just about 15 metres from me, just standing there, he was really angelic just standing," Mr Gibbs said.

The bushman let William eat and then carried him a bit before he walked out wearing Mr Gibbs' shoes.

"I am the one who stumbled across him, but everyone found him," he said, having felt like he was on the right track before spotting him.

"This is kind of our family mountain. I've been coming up here since I was a boy, so I know it really well," he said.