Nationals, Labor team up for Top End seats

Nationals senators will back a Labor proposal to guarantee two House of Representatives seats in the Northern Territory.

Election boundaries are set to be redrawn in the NT before the next election.

The redistribution is required by law to keep seats of roughly equal enrolment size within a state or territory.

Victoria is expected to gain a seat while WA would join the NT in losing one, with the number of lower house seats reduced in total from 151 to 150.

Labor will introduce the private senator's bill to parliament on Thursday, which would lock in two seats.

Senator Sam McMahon, an NT Country Liberal who sits in the Nationals party room, said it was about the greater good of the territory.

"I'm fully supportive of sticking up for the territory," Senator McMahon told AAP on Wednesday.

Labor MP Luke Gosling, who holds the seat of Solomon in the NT, has written to the prime minister calling for his support.

"It's unconscionable that the Northern Territory's representation in the House of Representatives could be halved," Mr Gosling told AAP.

Both lower house seats are held by Labor.

