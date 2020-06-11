National

Anti-abuse laws set to pass parliament

By AAP Newswire

A bill enabling pedophiles to be jailed for life is set to pass federal parliament.

Attorney-General Christian Porter says pedophiles were too often given short sentences and released into the community without supervision.

"Sexual crimes against children destroy lives," he said on Thursday.

While Labor has concerns about mandatory minimum sentencing, senators won't oppose the bill on Thursday if its amendments don't get supported.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese told parliament on Wednesday his party would assist the government in "any way possible" to stamp out child abuse.

The comments followed Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton detailing a recent police operation which had saved 14 children subject to abuse, with a number of arrests made.

"The Australian Federal Police working with AUSTRAC and others is detecting more and more people who are depraved, who are online and who deserve to be caught and will be punished," Mr Dutton told parliament.

Pedophiles would face mandatory minimum sentences under the bill which would also limit bail for repeat offenders.

The majority of child sex offences are the responsibilities of the states, with the proposed laws aimed at targeting online or overseas predators.

Several new offences would also be created, targeting those who administer websites that distribute child sex abuse material.

It would also create offences for when someone subjects a child to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, or which causes a child to die.

The proposal will not apply to people under 18.

Mr Porter said nearly 40 per cent of federally-convicted child sex offenders spent no time behind bars in 2019.

