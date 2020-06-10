National

Man in court over alleged Vic sex assaults

By AAP Newswire

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and child in a Melbourne has faced court.

Benjamin Shoppee, 41, was arrested in Kew on Wednesday morning after a public appeal for information.

He faced Melbourne Magistrates Court in the afternoon, charged with six offences, including sexual assault while on bail.

It's alleged he sexually touched a woman in St Kilda on June 4.

Shoppee, of no fixed address, is also accused of encouraging a child under 16 to engage or be involved in sexual activity and that he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of others.

He's due back in court next week.

