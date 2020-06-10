National

SA man in court over grandfather’s murder

By AAP Newswire

The house where the elderly couple were attacked (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A 22-year-old man has faced an Adelaide court charged with the stabbing murder of his grandfather and with causing serious harm to his grandmother.

Austin Smith came before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear again in October.

The charges relate to the death of 81-year-old Stanley Broadwood and the wounding of his wife, 78-year-old Marie Broadwood, in an attack at their home at McLaren Vale, south of Adelaide, on Tuesday night.

Mrs Broadwood was taken to Flinders Medical Centre in a serious condition.

Relatives said they were devastated by the tragedy.

"Stan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him," the family said in a statement.

Latest articles

National

Man in court over alleged Vic sex assaults

A man has faced court over the alleged sexual assault of a woman and child in St Kilda last week.

AAP Newswire
National

Top End pollies target electoral shake-up

Senators from the Northern Territory want to stop an electoral boundary reshuffle which would cut the Top End’s lower house seat numbers to one.

AAP Newswire
National

Coroner backs NSW Police over shooting

A coroner has found that a NSW Police officer who shot a man dead during a stand-off in Grafton acted in self-defence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire