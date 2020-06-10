National

Bond for Adelaide man over RBT crash

By AAP Newswire

An Adelaide man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after running down a police officer at a random breath testing station in Adelaide.

Aman Ace Quensier pleaded guilty to causing harm by dangerous driving over the incident on New Year's Day last year in which Senior Constable Samuel Petts suffered serious leg injuries.

Sentencing on Wednesday, District Court Judge Liesl Chapman said Quensier was driving unlicensed at the time.

He was flagged down by a police officer to pull over at the RBT but in a moment of "immature panic" drove straight ahead.

"Officer Petts had moved in front of your car, but when he saw you accelerating he jumped to his left and slid onto the bonnet," Judge Chapman said.

The police officer tried to grab the keys from Quensier's car but as the 24-year-old drove off his arm got caught, he stumbled and was dragged for some distance before his left leg was run over.

He suffered pain, laceration and bruising but no broken bones.

Judge Chapman said Quensier had written an apology to Sen Const Petts who had considered quitting the force after the incident.

"He also appreciates that it was only by sheer luck that he was not more seriously injured," she said.

The judge said she also accepted that Quensier was remorseful.

But she said his dangerous driving had injured a police officer while on public duty and the sentence had to reinforce the importance that people comply with police directions.

Judge Chapman jailed Quensier for two years with a non-parole period of 12 months.

But she suspended both terms, placing him on a three-year good-behaviour bond.

