National

Senator slammed for toppled statue cheers

By AAP Newswire

Jordon Steele-John - AAP

1 of 1

A West Australian senator has been accused of inciting anarchy by cheering protesters who tore down a statue of a slave trader in England, but his party says he's raising important issues.

After vision of Black Lives Matter demonstrators toppling a statue of Edward Colston into Bristol Harbour made worldwide headlines, Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John cheered them on social media.

"It's great to see these symbols of white supremacy being torn down - It's made me think a lot about how many similar statues and symbols we have here in WA," he posted.

In another tweet, he asked "What would be the first symbol or statue you'd get rid of? I'd start with Stirling Highway", referring to WA's first governor James Stirling, who led an attack on Aboriginal people in 1834 known as the Pinjarra Massacre.

WA Liberal upper house MP Tjorn Sibma said the senator was deliberately importing stupidity and violence into the community, labelling his remarks "an incitement to criminal behaviour, anarchy and vandalism".

"Freedom of speech, particularly that provided by public figures, demands an equal measure of public responsibility," Mr Sibma told parliament.

"His contribution is an absolute disgrace.

"It must be condemned by his party colleagues and by anybody who holds dear their responsibilities to this community."

A spokesman for Senator Steele-John referred questions to Greens spokeswoman on First Nations peoples' issues, Rachel Siewert, who said Australians needed to tell the truth about the way the nation was colonised and "unfinished business" remained.

"Many of the statues we see around Australia are of people that would have caused a lot of distress for some First Nations peoples given their involvement in the dispossession, oppression and destruction of their culture," Senator Siewert said in a statement.

"We should also be asking why we place such significance on these figures rather than celebrating and acknowledging First Nations living cultures and traditions."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares endometriosis struggles

Behind Tess Nicholson’s radiant smile is a story of pain. The Kialla woman went from running marathons to struggling to stand do the dishes, but it would take years to discover the cysts covering her ovaries, bladder and bowel. It was not until she was 30 that Mrs Nicholson was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Jessica Ball
News

Federal funding set to make mall ‘jewel in the crown’ of Shepparton

The Federal Government has announced more than $8.5 million in funding for the Shepparton Mall redevelopment, ending decades of uncertainty over the future of the central business district.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Relief and excitement as school finally returns

Teachers, children and parents across the state breathed a sigh of relief and felt a surge of excitement yesterday as students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school. After nine weeks of home learning, Shepparton’s St Georges Road Primary School...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire