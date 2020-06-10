National

Adelaide in data-driven COVID-19 recovery

By AAP Newswire

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology - AAP

Adelaide could play a key role in how governments and businesses worldwide emerge safely from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to an innovative collaboration harnessing the power of data.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will establish one of its "Living Labs" in Adelaide to develop policies and products using data generated from mobile phones, banking services and satellite imagery.

Similar centres have previously been launched in Beijing, New York and Istanbul.

Data scientist Sandy Pentland said Adelaide was recognised for its successful response to COVID-19 and could inform other international governments and businesses how to reopen safely.

Data could help drive the return of transport, health and other services closed down during the pandemic to better manage a possible second wave of infection.

"One of the things that's unique and worth emphasising about South Australia is that everybody's on the same team. You're cooperating because you trust each other," Prof Pentland said.

"The Living Lab is capitalising on that spirit of cooperation with banks, medical people, telcos and government, all contributing data so that we can look where the disease is likely to go.

"As South Australia reopens, it will get new cases but the data that comes from the Living Lab will allow us to predict how the disease may spread ... knowing the general patterns of how people move in a neighbourhood or region to target potential clusters."

Prof Pentland said Adelaide was perfectly positioned to leverage data to drive sustainable population, economic, health and transport solutions.

"The idea of Adelaide as an idea incubator for the world is something I think will really resonate,'' he said.

"It has an agile government willing to try new ways of doing things, the hi-tech community and universities to do it and is located in Asia so it's connected to the most rapidly changing part of the planet."

SA Trade and Investment Minister David Ridgway said identifying how to drive population growth, create jobs and strengthen the economy though the use of data would be important in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"Private and public organisations will be able to safely and securely analyse data to identify growth opportunities, improve government decision making and improve socio-economic outcomes," he said.

