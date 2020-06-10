National

Panel to review honour for war hero Sheean

By AAP Newswire

Ordinary Seaman Edward Sheean with his brother Mick. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has commissioned an expert panel to review the decision to deny war hero Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds announced the move in Question Time on Wednesday, saying there needed to be compelling evidence to award honours retrospectively.

Mr Morrison said there would need to be compelling new evidence or proof of significant maladministration to overturn the decision.

"The evidentiary standards for recommending the award of the Victoria Cross always have been, and always will be, the highest," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is even more so in the case of consideration of a potential historic award, where compelling new evidence must be identified."

Sheean died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun as the vessel went down and is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

Tasmanians have for years pushed for Sheean to be recognised with the country's highest wartime honour.

Former Australian War Memorial director Brendan Nelson will lead the panel, which also includes barrister David Bennett QC and Peter Shergold, who was once Australia's top public servant.

NSW Anzac Memorial senior curator and historian Brad Manera will join them.

Senator Reynolds said the panel would investigate whether new evidence had become available since previous reviews.

She said there were contested views about Sheean's actions in 1942.

The panel will report to Mr Morrison by July 31.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares endometriosis struggles

Behind Tess Nicholson’s radiant smile is a story of pain. The Kialla woman went from running marathons to struggling to stand do the dishes, but it would take years to discover the cysts covering her ovaries, bladder and bowel. It was not until she was 30 that Mrs Nicholson was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Jessica Ball
News

Federal funding set to make mall ‘jewel in the crown’ of Shepparton

The Federal Government has announced more than $8.5 million in funding for the Shepparton Mall redevelopment, ending decades of uncertainty over the future of the central business district.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Relief and excitement as school finally returns

Teachers, children and parents across the state breathed a sigh of relief and felt a surge of excitement yesterday as students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school. After nine weeks of home learning, Shepparton’s St Georges Road Primary School...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire