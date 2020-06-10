National

NSW GP fails to overturn deregistration

By AAP Newswire

A stethoscope (file image) - AAP

A doctor found to be under the influence of her paranoid and delusional husband has failed to overturn a decision striking her off the NSW medical register.

The "notable absence" of Dr Gina Windsor at the hearing of her challenge was a disturbing feature of the case, Justice Lucy McCallum said in the Court of Appeal's decision on Wednesday.

"The Court has not heard her in person and it may be doubted that she is the author of any of the written grounds, applications, arguments or correspondence received by the Court," she said.

Dr Windsor was suspended in 2016 after refusing to be examined by a psychiatrist.

She was struck off the medical register in 2019 after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found she was not competent to practise and was unsuitable to hold GP registration.

The Health Care Complaints Commission received an anonymous complaint alleging Dr Windsor was sleeping in her car or in nursing homes where she practised, seeing residents late at night when they were asleep, eating dinner at the homes and wearing the same clothes for a week.

Justice Fabian Gleeson, sitting with Justices Mark Leeming and McCallum, on Wednesday dismissed a written challenge to her suspension and ban.

He noted many of the grounds were not questions of law.

Dr Windsor's complaints included that the tribunal "aided and abetted tribal terrorism" against her and her family over a period of 25 years and made reference to cannibal crimes against children.

Before her suspension and in response to the anonymous complaint, Dr Windsor was accompanied by her husband Neil Windsor at a health interview with a panel including two psychiatrists.

The panel reported Dr Windsor was unable to participate as her husband answered questions on her behalf, spoke over her, refused to allow her to speak and struck her on the shoulder in order to make her stand up and leave.

The panel referred to the "anger, hostility and paranoia" shown by Mr Windsor while noting Dr Windsor appeared to share his belief their phones were bugged and they were under surveillance.

"He believes that he is a target because of a web page he has written about 'Atlantian Genocide', a discovery he recently made," the panel said.

Dr Windsor "appeared to be unduly influenced by her husband which could place the public in danger if she acted on his delusional beliefs".

