Greens candidate accused over child abuse

A Greens federal election candidate who allegedly paid to watch a live stream of a child being sexually abused in the Philippines has been granted strict conditional bail.

Jonathan Doig, who stood for the Greens in 2019 against Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the seat of Cook, was arrested after he allegedly paid a known child abuse facilitator so he could direct and watch in real time the abuse of a child.

The 57-year-old appeared via video link in Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Sandra Lo told the court Doig had since December 2019 been conversing daily with his 13-year-old female victim and alleged the pair exchanged more than 350 videos.

"The internet means ... he has unlimited access to vulnerable children," Ms Lo told the court on Wednesday.

But Doig's defence said he had no criminal convictions and was willing to relinquish all electronic devices if granted bail.

Magistrate Margaret Quinn granted Doig bail on strict conditions including reporting three times a week to Sutherland Police Station, no access to internet devices and the confiscation of his passport.

Doig was also ordered to not be unaccompanied with anyone under the age of 16 outside his direct family.

"Any matter dealing with child sexual offences of pornography, whether it's in or out of Australia, is abhorrent," Ms Quinn told the court.

Doig faces charges of procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia and both soliciting and possessing child abuse material.

Two of the charges come with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison while the other carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.