WA officer denies assaulting detainee

A police auxiliary officer will stand trial accused of assaulting a detainee at the Perth Watch House.

Harvinder Singh Mohar, 27, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the 36-year-old man on April 11.

A one-day trial has been scheduled for September 24 and CCTV footage will form part of the evidence.

The Western Australian Police Force says Mohar has been stood aside from operational duties.