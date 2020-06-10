Man charged over Vic gold heist wants bail

The supposed victim of a multi-million dollar Melbourne gold heist allegedly helped stage the armed robbery and hide the goods in a place called Dollar.

Melbourne Gold Company employee Daniel Ede is accused of helping customer Karl Kachami steal more than $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and other valuables from the CBD business in April.

Ede, 37, was initially believed to be Kachami's victim before being charged with offences including perjury.

He wants to be released on bail, but police want Ede to remain locked up.

More than half of $600,000 stolen from the gold company on April 27 is still missing.

The business owner also fears for his safety after being told his mutual friend was contacted by a solicitor seeking a character reference for Ede, police told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They were asked for a reference along the lines of "he (the owner) would trust him (Ede) with his life," the court was told.

Ede is alleged to have let Kachami, 48, clad in a high visibility vest and surgical mask, into the gold business just before it opened for the day.

"This is a robbery. This is a hold-up," Kachami allegedly said, pulling out a black handgun, according to CCTV footage.

The 48-year-old had been a customer dating back to 2004, the court was told.

Kachami is accused of telling Ede to unplug the CCTV hard drive. It kept recording on backup power.

Ede then allegedly took Kachami to various safes and helped unload more than $2.4 million of gold and $600,000 in cash.

He went to the floor while Kachami bound him with cable ties before leaving, police allege.

When two customers entered the store, Ede allegedly told them "don't be alarmed but we've been robbed".

Kachami was arrested hours later and told police he didn't commit the robbery, but knew where the gold was buried.

A large box of gold with Melbourne Gold Company invoices on them, as well as jewellery, were found buried at a Gippsland property called Dollar.

Days later, Ede was allegedly spotted by a woman at Leongatha, about half-an-hour away from the property, reading a Melways street directory.

She thought he looked confused and asked if he needed help.

"I'm looking for a place called Dollar," Ede is said to have replied.

When asked why, he allegedly said: "I'm just going to do some digging around".

Ede was later arrested and charged with seven offences including knowingly making a false statement about the incident.

His barrister, Theo Alexander, suggested there could be other explanations for what's alleged to have occurred.

The bail application continues.

Kachami is also expected to apply for bail on Thursday.